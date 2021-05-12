State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of HollyFrontier worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after buying an additional 1,090,969 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 26,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at $3,815,000. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.85.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HFC opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

