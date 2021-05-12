State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 29,192 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Vontier worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

