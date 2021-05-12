State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,349 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $940,151,000 after purchasing an additional 869,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $98,067,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 364,634 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $57,299,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,510,000 after purchasing an additional 248,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,595 shares of company stock worth $75,643,697 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRTX. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.23.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $150.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.31 and its 200 day moving average is $201.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

