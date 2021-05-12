State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $186,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,721.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Olosky acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,120. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $112.94 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.19 and a 200 day moving average of $99.21.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

