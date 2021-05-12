State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,741 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Extended Stay America worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAY opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

