State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,677 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 46,007 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after buying an additional 820,640 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $14,075,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,195 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after buying an additional 463,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,057 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after buying an additional 448,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

