State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,007 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of The Ensign Group worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,015. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.51. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

