State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 20,873 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,873 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,718,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,315,000 after acquiring an additional 71,413 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,619,000 after buying an additional 236,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of UGI by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after acquiring an additional 313,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,362,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in UGI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,022,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,721,000 after acquiring an additional 39,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

