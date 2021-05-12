State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,355 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Omnicell worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Omnicell by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell stock opened at $133.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 153.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.80.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMCL. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

