State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 598 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Helen of Troy worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 73,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,168,000 after purchasing an additional 155,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE opened at $224.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.17. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $158.97 and a 12 month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.60.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

