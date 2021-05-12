State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,879 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,879 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Iridium Communications worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $11,453,118.60. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.