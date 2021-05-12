State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Brooks Automation worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 104.51 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRKS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.