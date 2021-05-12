State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,645,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 345,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 49,930 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CATY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

