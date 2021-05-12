State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of National Instruments worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in National Instruments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,869,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,003,000 after purchasing an additional 53,826 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,438,000 after acquiring an additional 460,724 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,851,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,316,000 after buying an additional 148,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,473,000 after purchasing an additional 453,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 707.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,967 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

