STATERA (STA) Tops One Day Volume of $59,277.00

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, STATERA has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. STATERA has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $59,277.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STATERA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STATERA Coin Profile

STATERA launched on July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 81,247,643 coins and its circulating supply is 81,247,642 coins. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here . STATERA’s official website is stateratoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

STATERA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STATERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STATERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STATERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

