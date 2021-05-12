Status (SNT) Price Down 23.5% Over Last Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $574.49 million and approximately $55.16 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00086293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $588.07 or 0.01160853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00067435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00113818 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,149.23 or 0.10164538 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

