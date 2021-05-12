SteepCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. SteepCoin has a market cap of $73,123.10 and $4.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $772.95 or 0.01549474 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000874 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000193 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

