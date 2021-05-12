Stellar Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $14.02 billion and approximately $3.12 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.00 or 0.00615156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00073132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.94 or 0.00239119 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00030881 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012380 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,210 coins and its circulating supply is 23,099,956,846 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.