Step Finance (STEP) Trading 48.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Step Finance has a market cap of $6.20 million and $3.01 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 48.2% against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00003074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00073425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.24 or 0.00547454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00212608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003943 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $585.12 or 0.01159606 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00035298 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

