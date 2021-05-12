Stephens Increases Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $115.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.27.

Papa John’s International stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,053. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 121.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 24.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45,280 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,623,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Papa John’s International by 51.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,547 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 19.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

