Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STPGF. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steppe Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Steppe Gold from $4.00 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

