Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Stericycle worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.16.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

