stETH (Lido) Price Reaches $4,180.31 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $82,908.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $4,180.31 or 0.07577462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.66 or 0.00581256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00071482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00246465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004019 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.65 or 0.01212025 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00034021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 336,242 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

