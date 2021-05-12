Stifel Nicolaus Raises Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $37.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163,335 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,846,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.