Stifel Nicolaus Raises Marlowe (LON:MRL) Price Target to GBX 870

Marlowe (LON:MRL) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Marlowe stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 755 ($9.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,966. Marlowe has a 12 month low of GBX 406 ($5.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 759.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 644.09. The company has a market capitalization of £582.29 million and a PE ratio of 2,524.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Marlowe alerts:

In related news, insider Alex Dacre sold 2,459,738 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.34), for a total transaction of £17,587,126.70 ($22,977,693.62). Also, insider Charles Skinner sold 300,000 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01), for a total value of £2,070,000 ($2,704,468.25). Insiders have sold 3,231,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,655,880 over the last three months.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.