Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Buy

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLDT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. 370,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,575. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

