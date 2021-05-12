Stipend Reaches Market Cap of $813,028.77 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $813,028.77 and $723.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0706 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,902.02 or 0.99304215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $791.63 or 0.01514618 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.45 or 0.00731733 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.34 or 0.00394799 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.69 or 0.00206049 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009976 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

