Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for May, 12th (BA, BAH, CACI, GD, HWM, LDOS, LHX, LMT, MANT, NOC)

Posted by on May 12th, 2021


Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, May 12th:

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC). Wells Fargo & Company issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

