Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for May, 12th (BA, BAH, CACI, GD, HWM, LDOS, LHX, LMT, MANT, NOC)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, May 12th:

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC). Wells Fargo & Company issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

