Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 12th (AGEN, ALDX, ALSMY, AONE, ARKAY, ASHTY, ASUR, ASX, BIGC, BTDPY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 12th:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of ONE (NYSE:AONE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Asure Software Inc., formerly Forgent Networks, Inc., is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions. It offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes. The Company offers its workforce management solutions under two product lines: NetSimplicity and iEmployee. Asure’s suite includes products to optimize workforce time and attendance tracking, benefits enrollment and tracking, pay stubs and W2 documentation, expense management, meeting and event management, and asset tracking. The company delivers easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy software products that serve small and medium-sized organizations and divisions of Fortune and Global 1000 enterprises. It focuses on developing products that deliver enterprise-class productivity enhancements at an affordable price such that any size organization can enjoy the benefits of its solutions. “

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$8.75 target price on the stock.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$12.75 target price on the stock.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. The firm currently has a C$29.00 price target on the stock.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial. National Bank Financial currently has a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Total (NYSE:TOT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

