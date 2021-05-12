StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.00

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.89, with a volume of 1349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.69.

SNEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.57.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. Equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,923 shares of company stock worth $1,230,495. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $24,858,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $8,893,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,948,000 after purchasing an additional 127,429 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 240.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 98,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,916,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.