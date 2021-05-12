StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.00

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.89, with a volume of 1349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.69.
SNEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.57.
In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,923 shares of company stock worth $1,230,495. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $24,858,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $8,893,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,948,000 after purchasing an additional 127,429 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 240.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 98,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,916,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
