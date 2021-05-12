STRAKS Price Up 140.1% This Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, STRAKS has traded up 140.1% against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $208,284.96 and approximately $958.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

