StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,989,000 after buying an additional 1,184,456 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 779,373 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 51,502.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 463,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 462,489 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,166,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,920,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of FSKR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,591. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

