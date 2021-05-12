StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.7% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,070,985,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in AbbVie by 1,962.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after buying an additional 2,742,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after buying an additional 2,605,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after buying an additional 2,406,847 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

ABBV stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $115.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,512. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $117.20. The company has a market capitalization of $203.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

