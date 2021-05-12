StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,922 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 358,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 299,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $57.32. 145,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,854. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.69.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.