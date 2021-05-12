StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 426 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $8.31 on Wednesday, reaching $317.00. 4,216,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,388,367. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $215.99 and a one year high of $342.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

