StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 249,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,639,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, David Loasby increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. David Loasby now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.88. 194,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,410. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

