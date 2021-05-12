Strong Tops One Day Trading Volume of $661,126.00 (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. Strong has a total market cap of $23.10 million and approximately $661,126.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be bought for $167.07 or 0.00333201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Strong has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.92 or 0.00572235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00074134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.00233682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $612.16 or 0.01220909 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00036180 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

