Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.32 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

SBBP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,396. The company has a market cap of $156.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.51. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.63.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 149.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

