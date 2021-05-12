Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 155,865 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,604,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,865 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $72,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

