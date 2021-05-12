Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,616,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $78,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

