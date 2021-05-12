Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.60% of Hasbro worth $79,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 1,548.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Hasbro by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Hasbro by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

