Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 180,865 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,865 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $69,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,269 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,800,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 288,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,235.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

