Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,457,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 379,051 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.59% of Lumen Technologies worth $86,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

