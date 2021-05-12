Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,812 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $76,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 373.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 428,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 56,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $148.46 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $83.77 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 957 shares of company stock valued at $117,785. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

