Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Fortive worth $71,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in Fortive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 76,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in Fortive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 296,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Fortive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 150,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,886 shares of company stock worth $1,266,989. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.53. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

