Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,869,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,345 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Newell Brands worth $76,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Newell Brands by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after buying an additional 1,940,325 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,197,000 after purchasing an additional 263,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,063,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $89,964,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,700,000 after purchasing an additional 150,094 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -111.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $30.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

