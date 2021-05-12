Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Dell Technologies worth $69,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $59,404,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.84.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

