Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $66.41 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Northern Trust worth $66,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $118.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.13 and a 200-day moving average of $97.56. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $121.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,303,335 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

