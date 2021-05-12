Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $68.69 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 879,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.78% of Robert Half International worth $68,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RHI opened at $89.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average is $70.64. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $91.28.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

