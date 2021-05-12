Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $69.39 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,117,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597,604 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.58% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $69,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,778,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,905,000 after acquiring an additional 859,160 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

HST opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

